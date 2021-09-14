Baby Faces
WLBT’s things to know 9/14/21: Elizabeth Smart, Tropical Storm Nicholas, hospitalizations down, and Columbine-inspired mass-shooting

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)

1. Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart is in Jackson to discuss sex trafficking and to spread a message of hope at the Catholic Charities Journey of Hope. Smart will share her message with an audience of more than 750 people Tuesday at the Jackson Convention Complex. Smart spent nine months in captivity, and had no idea if she would survive or ever see her family again.

2. Tropical Storm Nicholas

Clouds will hang over central and southwest Mississippi as Nicholas treks closer to the region. Gradually through the day, chances for rain and storms will also increase as the rain impacts spread eastward. Highs will top in the 70s south, 80s north. Winds could also turn a bit breezy at times; gusting to 30-35 mph at times, mainly in southwest Mississippi. Rain bands from Nicholas will continue to rotate in overnight with heavy rain at times. A rogue spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but the risk remains low. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible through the day.

3. Hospitalizations down statewide

The number of Mississippians being admitted to hospitals because of the virus is dropping. But that’s in comparison to the worst month of hospitalizations through the entire pandemic. Only one of four field hospitals that had been set up in Mississippi is still operating. And that one is only partially operating now. It’s the one at St. Dominic’s that’s relieving their emergency room and giving immediate referrals for monoclonal antibodies.

4. Columbine inspired mass-shooting

Evidence collected by Lee County Sheriff's deputies at the teens’ homes included ammo boxes, shotgun shells, a poster of bullets, guns and knives.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office, WBBH via CNN)

Two Florida teens were arrested on accusations of plotting a mass shooting inspired by Columbine at their middle school. Authorities say the teens plotted out the violence during classes, in the school cafeteria and on virtual Zoom meetings. They told fellow students that the Columbine shooting was their inspiration and were reportedly studying the 1999 attack. Evidence collected at the teens’ homes included ammo boxes, shotgun shells, a poster of bullets, guns and knives.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

