Advertisement

VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is facing numerous charges after a police chase in DeSoto County ended with a crash and fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a white Infiniti SUV around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Church Road near Highway 51, but the driver took off and continued onto Getwell.

Southaven officers put down stop sticks and blocked traffic before deputies used a tactical move to stop the SUV north of Goodman Road.

Action News 5 viewer Amanda Armstrong captured cellphone video of the moments the SUV crashed.

Caption

The sheriff’s office says the SUV then caught fire with the driver’s 6-year-old daughter inside. Deputies pulled the girl to safety before she was hurt.

The girl was taken to a nearby business where workers comforted and cared for her until her family arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a gun inside the SUV driven by Nathan Jackson.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried stopping the same vehicle several times recently but it fled every time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson has multiple felonies out of Tunica County, including drug possession and aggravated assault.

Jackson was booked into the DeSoto County Jail Tuesday for charges of child endangerment, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Crime

Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nathan Jackson was arrested after deputies say he fled a traffic stop. Deputies used a tactical move to stop the vehicle, which then caught fire. A young girl inside was not injured.

Crime

Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Nathan Jackson was arrested after deputies say he fled a traffic stop. Deputies used a tactical move to stop the vehicle, which then caught fire. A young girl inside was not injured.

News

Lumumba to give updates at Tuesday press conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
Lumumba to discuss various topics at press conference.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture yields tropical downpours mid-week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Ellis
Tropical rains expand into Mississippi through Tuesday, Wednesday as Nicholas weakens along its trek across the Gulf States

Latest News

News

Mississippi Food Network gifted 26 ft truck, $26K from Darden Restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The 26-foot vehicle can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time.

Coronavirus

Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A family is urging people to get vaccinated after their 73-year-old relative was turned away from dozens of hospitals dealing with a surge in coronavirus patients.

Traffic

Wreck on Bailey Ave. knocks out power, blocks traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The area is also blocked off with red caution tape to detour drivers from entering the area.

News

Traffic alert: I-55N between McDowell Rd. and Gallatin St. temporarily closes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
MDOT crews will be bridge repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

National

Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested on Texas beach, per report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shellie Sylvestri
He was cited with disorderly conduct and released from jail.

News

One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.