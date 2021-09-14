Vicksburg police launch community policing plan to curb crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police plan to take a bold step in reducing crime in neighborhoods.

The department plans to put its mobile command center out in neighborhoods.

According to the Vicksburg Post, this is an effort to get the officers and residents better acquainted with each other.

They plan to start with the New Main apartments on Alcorn Drive.

Police Chief Penny Jones says the department will set up its mobile command post in the parking lot of the apartments to act as a substation in the area.

They plan to do their line-up at the apartments Tuesday morning.

This is the second phase of the city’s plan to improve community policing.

