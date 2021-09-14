Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
WLBT @ 4p (September 14, 2021)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas is weakening as it continues moving inland from Houston toward the Texas and Louisiana border.  We are still expecting this occasional light rain to increase in intensity overnight and especially Wednesday.  Little rain is expected north of metro Jackson.  South of I-20, rainfall of 1 to 5 inches is possible through this weekend.  The severe threat of weather is minimal from tornadoes or wind if any at all.  Steady to occasional light rain tonight and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies will transition to hit or miss showers among partly sunny skies Thursday through this weekend.  The humidity will remain very high throughout the 7-day forecast.  Highs will be around 80 Wednesday and in the middle 80s Thursday through Sunday.  Overnight lows will stay very close to 70 degrees.  Other areas in the Atlantic look active but are not a threat to our area.  Average high this time of year is Sunset is 7:08pm and the sunrise is 6:45am.  Average high is 89 and the average low is 68 this time of year.

