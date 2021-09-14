Baby Faces
Advertisement

Traffic alert: I-55N between McDowell Rd. and Gallatin St. temporarily closes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a portion of I-55 North.

The right lane of Interstate 55 North between McDowell Road and Gallatin Street in Jackson closes this week.

It will be off-limits from 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, until 6 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT crews will be bridge repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

You are encouraged to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

