Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old Jackson man
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old Jackson man.
Arlester Tomes is described as a Black male around six feet tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
On Tuesday, September 14, Tomes was last seen around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.
Tomes’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
