Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old Jackson man

Arlester Tomes
Arlester Tomes(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old Jackson man.

Arlester Tomes is described as a Black male around six feet tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

On Tuesday, September 14, Tomes was last seen around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Tomes’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Sheriff: 3 children in Leake Co. home when man shot, killed during fight
Hinds County Election Commission meeting on September 13.
Another questionable invoice emerges for Hinds Co. Election Commission

Latest News

Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p (September 14, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (September 14, 2021)
Jackson City Council approves budget
Jackson City Council budget - clipped version