Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old Jackson man.

Arlester Tomes is described as a Black male around six feet tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

On Tuesday, September 14, Tomes was last seen around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Tomes’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.