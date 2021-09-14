Baby Faces
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson

JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened on Silas Brown Street and Handy Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

A male passenger was shot and killed, and found lying on the ground when police arrived on the scene.

The driver is currently being questioned by investigators, and there are currently no suspects.

The second shooting happened on Prentiss Street around 7:30 a.m., where a woman was shot in the leg by her boyfriend. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Currently no arrests have been made.

