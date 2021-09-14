Mississippi Food Network gifted 26 ft truck, $26K from Darden Restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came a little early for Mississippi’s food banks.

Mississippi Food Network received a 26-foot vehicle that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time and $26,000 to use for food and other needs.

The parent company of Olive Garden, Darden Restaurants, made the donation.

“Feeding people is what we do, but the hard reality is that there are still too many families in communities we serve who struggle to put a meal on the table,” said Gene Lee, Chairman, and CEO of Darden Restaurants.

Due to the pandemic, U.S. Department of Agriculture says, 60 million people sought support from food banks, food pantries, and other private food assistance programs in 2020 — an increase of 50% from 2019.

Mississippi Food Network is one of ten food banks in the south that received the gift.

