Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested on Texas beach, per report

Someone called 911 when they saw attorney Mark Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the “Halloween” film franchise, Michael Myers, a police department spokesperson told Galveston County Daily News. They said he was wandering in the sand with what looked like a bloody knife.

After handcuffing Metzger, officers realized the knife and blood were fake, according to Sgt. Stacy Papillion.

He was cited with disorderly conduct and released from jail.

Metzger later posted on social media that he was “fuzzy” as to why he had been arrested, writing, “So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that .... then I’d do it again all day every day.”

