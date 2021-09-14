JSU offers Pfizer, Moderna vaccines Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University and Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff, and the community from noon to 4 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6, 1100 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

JSU has been holding these vaccination clinics to ensure people in the community have access to the shot.

