JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30pm, Monday night on Abraham Lincoln Drive.

According to JPD, 15-year-old Amiyah Lee was shot in the head by an unknown suspect and was transported to UMMC and was listed in critical condition. Lee succumbed to her injuries this morning.

A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at the same location by an unknown suspect and was transported to a local hospital with nonlife- threatening injuries.

