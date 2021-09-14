JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30pm, Monday night on Abraham Lincoln Drive.
According to JPD, 15-year-old Amiyah Lee was shot in the head by an unknown suspect and was transported to UMMC and was listed in critical condition. Lee succumbed to her injuries this morning.
A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at the same location by an unknown suspect and was transported to a local hospital with nonlife- threatening injuries.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.