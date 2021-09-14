Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

‘An unforgettable smile’
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013. The Panthers won 17-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)(Bob Leverone | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37.

Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. It’s unclear what the cause was.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after his retirement.

Former teammate Cameron Jordan tweeted his condolences, and the Saints also issued a statement on his passing.

Haralson recorded 28 sacks and three forced fumbles across his NFL career, playing in more than 100 games.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith
Sheriff: 3 children in Leake Co. home when man shot, killed during fight
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Hinds County Election Commission meeting on September 13.
Another questionable invoice emerges for Hinds Co. Election Commission

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
COVID-19 forces Alcorn State to miss Monday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon...
Lattimore agrees to contract extension; injures thumb against Packers
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17