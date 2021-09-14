Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in...
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in the Capital City

Latest News

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rihanna dazzle at Met Gala
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-13-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-13-21)
WLBT at 10p
Another questionable invoice emerges for Hinds Co. Election Commission
Another questionable invoice emerges for Hinds Co. Election Commission