First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture yields tropical downpours mid-week

TUESDAY: Clouds will hang over central and southwest Mississippi as Nicholas treks closer to the region. Gradually through the day, chances for rain and storms will also increase as the rain impacts spread eastward. Highs will top in the 70s south, 80s north. Winds could also turn a bit breezy at times; gusting to 30-35 mph at times, mainly in southwest Mississippi. Rain bands from Nicholas will continue to rotate in overnight with heavy rain at times. A rogue spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but the risk remains low. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible through the day.

Grab an umbrella, folks! Moisture from #Nicholas will flow into the area, bringing periods of rain to central and southwest Mississippi through your Tuesday. Heaviest rain will hold off until tonight as the remnant circulation starts edging east. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/PlsBWa76lY — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 14, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Nicholas will continue to make its presence known over the state as it sluggishly shift eastward. Expect periods of rain and storms to continue to rotate over the area. Rain could continue to come down quick, fast and in a hurry in areas south of I-20 where an additional 1-2″ of rain could be possible. Expect clouds to hold firm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain coverage will decrease a bit into the overnight hours with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Even through Nicholas’ circulation will fall apart over the area – the remnant moisture will hang around through the next several days. This will keep things muggy with highs trending back toward the middle to upper 80s with a daily risk for showers and storms amid a mix of clouds and sun. A drier air-mass is about 10-12 days away from moving toward the region.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Nicholas has made its way to the mid-upper Texas coast this morning, spreading rain and wind farther north through Texas and Louisiana. The storm will spread its rain bands farther east to impact Mississippi through Tuesday, Wednesday and parts of Thursday. Heavy rain, gusty breezes and a spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, two other disturbances – one off the Bahamas has a ‘medium’ chance for development off the southeast coast and the other featuring a ‘high’ chance of development coming off western Africa.

