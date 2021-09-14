Baby Faces
Camp Shelby hosts company selected for overseas mission

Camp Shelby is the training site for multiple soldiers set to go overseas.
(CAMP SHELBY)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby is the hosting site for the 477 Military Police Company set to go overseas for Operation Allies Welcome, a mission to process dislocated Afghans who were victims of Kabul attacks.

“It is absolutely an honor,” said Cpt. Amy Spencer. “It is an honor that we were chosen for this. It is an honor for us to be the command team and we look forward to assisting the Afghan nationals when we get over there.”

“Soldiers train their whole entire career for this opportunity,” said Sgt. Travis Schieber. “We speak for every soldier in that we look forward to our next track in what the military needs from us.”

The soldiers have been going through simulated scenarios that they could encounter on a daily basis.

“Overall, we had a great training experience,” said Company Commander Jennifer Etters. “We think they are prepared not only to do their assigned mission that they planned to do, but also with the Afghan nationals as well.”

177 soldiers have completed their training are set to go overseas. Schieber says this is the moment many of soldiers have been waiting for.

“This is why we joined. To serve our country and to work with people around the world,” said Schieber. “It is a great honor to not only represent our families in this country but also to apply what we have been taught over the years.”

