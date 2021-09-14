Baby Faces
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

