WLBT’s things to know 9/13/21: Missing teen, Peace in the Streets, and newly declassified 9/11 records

1. Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen

Karlee Anna Barber (Marion County Sheriff's Department)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Columbia teen. Karlee Anna Barber is described as a biracial female around five feet, six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. On Saturday, September 11, Barber was last seen near Bethel Church Road in Marion County. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

2. “Peace in the Streets,”

The group, “Peace in the Streets,” held its first prayer march since the city of Jackson reached an unfortunate milestone of more than 100 homicides so far this year. It was held in a shopping center off of Terry Road, which is an area where multiple shootings and homicides took place this year. As of this article, Jackson has had 103 homicides on the year, with five occurring in just the first 12 days of September. Those at the prayer march Sunday said they won’t put up with the senseless killings any longer. Some Jackson natives said they no longer recognize their hometown.

3. Newly Declassified 9/11 records

A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot. The document released Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view. The 16-page document is a summary of an FBI interview done in 2015 with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks

