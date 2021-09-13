Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 children in Leake Co. home when man shot, killed during fight

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being shot during an argument with a woman in Leake County.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says the incident happened the night of September 6 on Berry Road in Carthage.

It was there that Lee Earl Kincaid, 65, was shot and killed after an altercation with a female who was living with him.

Atkinson says the woman’s three young children were at the home when the shooting occurred.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in...
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in the Capital City

Latest News

Hinds County Election Commission meeting on September 13.
Another questionable invoice emerges for Hinds Co. Election Commission
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell