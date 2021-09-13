Sheriff: 3 children in Leake Co. home when man shot, killed during fight

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being shot during an argument with a woman in Leake County.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says the incident happened the night of September 6 on Berry Road in Carthage.

It was there that Lee Earl Kincaid, 65, was shot and killed after an altercation with a female who was living with him.

Atkinson says the woman’s three young children were at the home when the shooting occurred.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

