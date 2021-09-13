Baby Faces
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can say your final goodbyes to former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith on Tuesday, September 14.

Family and friends have announced a public visitation on Tuesday.

Public visitation for Robert Shuler Smith:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: Noon - 6 p.m.

Location: Lakeover Funeral Home

Address: 1525 Beasley Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39206

Face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.

The private, graveside funeral service for Robert Shuler Smith will be on Wednesday, September 15.

