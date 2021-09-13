Monday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is over the Texas coastline, some 500 miles away.  It will move inland tonight over Texas and turn over Louisiana Tuesday.  Rain is likely to develop over Mississippi Tuesday and become heavy at times.  Flash flooding is a concern with one to five inches of rain possible this week and into this weekend.  The severe threat is low but spin up tornadoes cannot be ruled out.  The heaviest core of rain looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday, but showers will linger, especially on a daily basis through this weekend.  Highs will be cooler this week, only reaching the 80s.  Overnight lows will be near 70 or in the 70s.  Sunset is 7:09pm and the sunrise is 6:44am.

