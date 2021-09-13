Baby Faces
Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen

Karlee Anna Barber
Karlee Anna Barber(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Columbia teen.

Karlee Anna Barber is described as a biracial female around five feet, six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, September 11, Barber was last seen in the 1500 block of Bethel Church Road in Marion County.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

