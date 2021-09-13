Baby Faces
Lane closures on I-20 in Rankin County to begin September 13

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures on I-20 in Rankin County.

MDOT says the reason for the closures on I-20 westbound from State Route 18 to Pearson Road is due to shoulder maintenance.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

The closures will take place between 8 p.m. Monday, September 13, and 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 14.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

