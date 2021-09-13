Fox host to Gov. Reeves: Did you just call President Biden a tyrant?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has made several Fox News appearances in the wake of President Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandate.

The mandate rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the virus.

This will effect nearly 80 million Americans.

In an appearance on The Ingraham Angle Thursday evening, Reeves stated that he was “disappointed but not surprised” when he heard about the mandate. He then criticized the Biden administration for implementing the mandate while, just months before, promising the American people that there would be no vaccine mandates.

“The thing that struck me as I saw [President Biden] saying that... was, you know, we live in America and you would expect words like that from the president maybe of Communist China or North Korea, but you wouldn’t expect words like that coming from the mouth of the president of the United States,” Reeves said.

The governor would later imply that he would consider legal action against the mandate, with lawyers “already communicating amongst one another.” He also accused Biden of picking a fight with “hard working Americans.”

In a press conference Friday, Reeves confirmed that he would use “every tool at our disposal” to challenge Biden’s mandate on vaccines.

Then on Monday morning Reeves made an appearance on Fox Business in which he said, “If you look back through history, every single time tyrants have tried to place an emphasis on their individuals in their country, they’ve always said, ‘We’re doing it because it’s in the best interest of our citizens.’”

He added that if Biden wants to implement this vaccine mandate, he should get U.S. representatives to vote on it.

This led to host Stuart Varney asking Reeves, “Governor, did you just call the president of the United States a tyrant?”

“I did not,” Reeves responded, clarifying that this is a “tyrannical-type move” by the president before again saying that Congress should pass a law.

Reeves had made a similar statement on Twitter the day the mandate was announced, writing that Biden’s “unconstitutional move is terrifying” and that “this is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

It is not yet known when the Biden administration will implement the new vaccination policy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.