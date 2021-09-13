Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern emerges as Nicholas inches northward

Periods of Heavy Rain Likely From Nicholas' Approach Through Mid-Week
Periods of Heavy Rain Likely From Nicholas' Approach Through Mid-Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONDAY: Our taste of fall has come to an abrupt end across central and southwest Mississippi as moisture begins to flow in off the Gulf of Mexico. Expect skies to become variably cloudy to mostly cloudy with opportunities for scattered showers to push in through the day. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Shower opportunities hang around overnight amid mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop near 70.

TUESDAY: The flow off the Gulf continues between high pressure anchored to our east and Tropical Storm Nicholas moving inland along the upper Texas coast. Once again, this will bring more waves of rain and storms through the day with highs in the middle 80s. Rain potential, especially south of I-20 late in the day, could be heavy in nature. Rainy periods will continue overnight with lows near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The persistent flow of moisture off the Gulf and proximity to Nicholas will help to facilitate rain chance through much of the week ahead across central and southwest Mississippi. By the end of the week, 1-4″ of rain will be possible; lowest amounts farther north, highest to the south. Highs will stay, generally, in the 80s – lows near 70.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico - moving northward near the western edge of the Gulf. The storm will spread waves of rain and wind along the coastal areas of northern Mexico, south Texas and western Louisiana. The system is expected to slow down as it moves onshore, spreading rain eastward toward our area through mid-week. Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, several disturbances are noted – the closest being off the southeast coast, moving northward through mid-late week, staying just offshore of the Carolinas as it drifts northward.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

