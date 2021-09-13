Baby Faces
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody

Andre Jones is charged with murder
Andre Jones is charged with murder(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend shooting that ended the lives of a father and grandmother resulted in an arrest Monday morning.

Memphis police say the two victims were found suffering gunshot wounds in a home on Amarillo Street where they both died on the scene around midnight. According to an affidavit, Andre Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and deploying a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The victims were identified as Ronald and Martha Jones, the father and grandmother of the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Jones originally told police he found the victims after they had been shot but audio and video evidence allegedly proves Jones was in the home at the time of the shooting and did not leave until officers arrived.

Records shot Jones has a previous history of violent crime.

He was arrested in 2019 in connection to a shooting and earlier this year in May for drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

