Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevione Faulk, the daughter of current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, has died.

The LSU football team posted the following statement about Kevione’s passing Monday, Sept. 13.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all of those who love Kevione. She was a part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevione was also a student worker for the LSU Football staff, the team said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in...
‘It’s not the same Jackson that I grew up in’: residents grow tired of senseless killings in the Capital City

Latest News

Memphis Tigers football returns with safety changes
Memphis left out of Big 12 expansion despite years of campaigning
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M 7-6
SOURCE: WLBT
Alcorn St. set for new season after long layoff
Ole Miss Head Coach
Kiffin: Ole Miss football 100% vaccinated
SOURCE: ASU Athletics
Alcorn State ranked 21st in preseason poll