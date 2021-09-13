Baby Faces
COVID-19 forces Alcorn State to miss Monday practice

SOURCE: WLBT
By Trey Mongrue
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Just two days after Alcorn State celebrated 100 years of football with a dramatic comeback win over Northwestern State, the rollercoaster took a sharp turn on Monday.

The Braves were forced to miss practice on Monday due to COVID-19 complications among the team trainers. As of now, no players or coaches have tested positive for the virus.

“The Alcorn State University athletic teams have modified their practice schedules because of a COVID-19 related issue,” said ASU Athletic Director Derek Horne in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes remain our top priority. Alcorn will continue to monitor and maintain compliance with CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and Institutions of Higher Learning guidelines, in addition to state and local regulations pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Due to liability concerns, the NCAA does not allow a team to practice if trainers are not present. Until the team trainers return, no team at ASU may hold practice.

Sources have told WLBT that the Alcorn State athletic department remains optimistic that at least some of the training staff will be able to return later in the week and that Saturday’s football game at South Alabama is still scheduled to go on.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

