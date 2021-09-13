Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Body found washed ashore on Gulfport beach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found washed ashore Monday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police confirmed that the body was discovered at 8:29am at the water’s edge on the beach in between Courthouse and Tegarden roads. The man was found wearing black shorts, said police.

Two crime scene investigation trucks, multiple Gulfport officers, and the coroner’s office were there for about two hours investigating the area and recovering the body. By 11am, the scene had been cleared.

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the deceased. Authorities say they are still investigating to determine how the man died and will know more once an autopsy is performed.

We will update this story once more is known.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Karlee Anna Barber
Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen
Robert Shuler Smith
Former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith dies
Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC St.

Latest News

Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Public visitation set for former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith
WLBT at 6a - 9/13/21
WLBT at 6a - 9/13/21
World War II Veteran Talmage Byrd celebrated his 100th birthday with close friends and family...
South Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday