$400k project should reduce power outages in Northeast Jackson, Entergy says

File photo
File photo((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Entergy Mississippi say a $400,000 project recently completed should help reduce power outages in Northeast Jackson.

The news is welcome for residents and business owners alike, who have experienced numerous power outages recently.

“There were three outages in August at the District (at Eastover),” said Entergy spokeswoman Mara Hartmann. “One was caused by lightning during one of the many storms we’ve had this past summer. One was caused by a failed lightning arrester... and one was undetermined.”

A lightning arrester is designed to protect equipment, such as generators, from lightning strikes by diverting lightning to the ground, according to Hoffmanelectrical.com.

The arrester likely failed because the lightning strike was “more powerful than what the arrestor (could) handle,” Hartmann explained.

To address the problem, Entergy has spent approximately $400,000 to put in place a dual feed to the affected area. This feed will automatically switch power to a different circuit when outages occur, she said.

“This has been a major project that we’ve been working on that required obtaining permits, right-of-way, undergrounding, etc.,” she wrote. “It is now complete and in service as of 8/29/21 and providing improved service reliability not only to the District... but also to residents of the adjacent LOHO areas. In total, it benefits 572 customers.”

LOHO is the neighborhood located north of Eastover Drive between Ridgewood Road and the I-55 North frontage road

