Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

23-year-old man arrested in Warren Co. murder case

23-year-old man arrested in Warren Co. murder case
23-year-old man arrested in Warren Co. murder case(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A wanted fugitive is behind bars for murder stemming from a 2020 investigation in Vicksburg.

U. S. Marshals arrested Lowe Friday in Greenville.

Vicksburg Daily News reports Clarence Lowe, 23, will appear in court Monday afternoon for his initial appearance in the murder of Karl Michael Singleton.

Singleton was shot and killed on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg on October 19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Karlee Anna Barber
Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen
Robert Shuler Smith
Former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith dies
Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC St.

Latest News

Riley Green Benefit CJSU alum Riley Green performing on campus in 2019.
Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
One of four field hospitals remain in Mississippi
Periods of Heavy Rain Likely From Nicholas' Approach Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern emerges as Nicholas inches northward
Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach