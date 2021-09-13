23-year-old man arrested in Warren Co. murder case

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A wanted fugitive is behind bars for murder stemming from a 2020 investigation in Vicksburg.

U. S. Marshals arrested Lowe Friday in Greenville.

Vicksburg Daily News reports Clarence Lowe, 23, will appear in court Monday afternoon for his initial appearance in the murder of Karl Michael Singleton.

Singleton was shot and killed on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg on October 19.

