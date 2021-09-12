Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted stores on August 28, the day before hurricane Ida
By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been two weeks since some Walmart shoppers have been able to place a mobile pickup or delivery order. Several stores are having to shift some of their services.

Walmart pickup has been a ghost town at several stores in the area. Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted stores on August 28, the day before hurricane Ida hit.

Since then, there have been no cars here in this area. Families that use these services said it has been a shift in their routine going into the store, because both pick and delivery are more convenient.

“It’s convenient not bringing my kid into the store especially with COVID and all the germs and everything,” said shopper Samantha Brown. “So it’s a little more inconvenient to go in and a little more time-consuming.”

A total of 10 Walmart stores are impacted in South Mississippi. Of that, only three have still offered delivery services, Wiggins, Picayune, and Lucedale.

Walmart has not confirmed the reason why services have been temporarily canceled. However, just like many other grocery stores, there’s a lot of empty shelves due to a shortage of certain supplies.

Walmart said it expects its pickup and delivery services to be back in operation on September 18.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Robert Shuler Smith
Former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith dies
Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week Four
Local teacher speaks on teaching 9/11 terror attacks to students who weren’t born yet
Local teacher speaks on teaching 9/11 terror attacks to students who weren’t born yet

Latest News

Former Lady Luck Casino is now Bally’s Vicksburg
USDA announces $16.6M in grants for veteran farmers, ranchers
More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a child tax credit in July
Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary