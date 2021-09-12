Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been two weeks since some Walmart shoppers have been able to place a mobile pickup or delivery order. Several stores are having to shift some of their services.

Walmart pickup has been a ghost town at several stores in the area. Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted stores on August 28, the day before hurricane Ida hit.

Since then, there have been no cars here in this area. Families that use these services said it has been a shift in their routine going into the store, because both pick and delivery are more convenient.

“It’s convenient not bringing my kid into the store especially with COVID and all the germs and everything,” said shopper Samantha Brown. “So it’s a little more inconvenient to go in and a little more time-consuming.”

A total of 10 Walmart stores are impacted in South Mississippi. Of that, only three have still offered delivery services, Wiggins, Picayune, and Lucedale.

Walmart has not confirmed the reason why services have been temporarily canceled. However, just like many other grocery stores, there’s a lot of empty shelves due to a shortage of certain supplies.

Walmart said it expects its pickup and delivery services to be back in operation on September 18.

