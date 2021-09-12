Baby Faces
Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic

By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s nothing like SWAC football as Jackson State University faced off against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers went into this game coming off a great win against Florida A&M. They looked to carry over their momentum into a matchup where historically, the Tigers have fallen short.

The game was close going into halftime with JSU leading 10-7, but then Jackson State’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed that prime time isn’t just a nickname but something that runs in the family.

Sanders looked cool, calm, and collected as he threw for a total of 362 yards in this game, resulting in three touchdowns.

The Tigers went on to win 38-16 and are now 2-0 on the season. They look to continue their outstanding play against the University of Louisiana Monroe on September 18.

