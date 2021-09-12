Baby Faces
Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC St.

North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lideatrick Griffin returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense took it from there in a 24-10 win over North Carolina State.

The Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to 4.5 yards per play. Quarterback Will Rogers was 33-for-49 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi State.

NC State scored its only touchdown with 1:06 left in the game on a 4-yard pass from Leary to Thayer Thomas.

