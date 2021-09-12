First Alert Forecast: rainy periods likely through the week as tropical moisture increases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated downpours continue to spread in from the south on the radar this evening as moisture flows in off the Gulf. This has also led to the muggier feel outside today. Overnight, a few showers could linger overnight, mainly far south. Mild and muggy conditions will persist overnight with lows falling to the lower 70s.

With tropical moisture expected to continue to increase into Monday, there will be a decent chance for rainy and stormy periods through much of the day. It will feel humid out, but not as warm with the clouds and rain. High temperatures are forecast to only rise to the lower and middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently over the SW Gulf this evening. It will strengthen as it drifts northward through the western Gulf. The latest track has Nicholas potentially making landfall late Monday and into Tuesday along the central Texas coast. This system looks to bring a lot of heavy rain to the Texas and Louisiana Coastline where several inches of rain are possible over the next couple of days. By mid-week, it will be a much weaker system as it pushes farther inland over east TX and LA. For us here in central MS, we could possibly get impacted by whatever is left of the system later in the week. Regardless if this happens, Nicholas will bring in plenty of the tropical moisture to the region which will lead to rainy and stormy conditions likely every day this week. Don’t forget to keep your rain gear handy! Humid conditions and highs in the 80s will carry throughout the week.

