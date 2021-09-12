First Alert Forecast: rainy & muggy conditions likely over the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to feel muggier and more humid out today as southerly flow returns bringing moisture back in across the region from the Gulf. This will also lead to a slight chance for a few isolated downpours, mainly for areas off to the south. Expect temperatures to rise to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

While you might not need the rain gear today, make sure you have it handy as you head out on Monday and pretty much throughout the rest of the work week. Showers and storms will be possible on a daily basis, especially with tropical moisture increasing as a system over the Gulf moves closer to the Gulf Coast into the start of the week.

At this point, most of the impacts from this system will be felt out towards the Texas and Louisiana Coast where models suggest several inches of rain look possible this week. This system could possibly track to the NE over Louisiana and possibly into Mississippi once it starts to push in land by mid-week, but it’s too soon to say. Regardless, if this happens unsettled and muggy weather are forecast to stick around through the work/school week.

