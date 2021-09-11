USM shuts out Grambling 37-0 Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries Saturday night to help the University of Southern Mississippi top Grambling State University 30-0 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The victory gave USM coach Will Hall his first as the Golden Eagles’ head coach.

The game also marked the debut of former Taylorsville freshman quarterback Ty Keyes, who played the meat of the second half, helping the Golden Eagles to 27 points over the final two period.

UUSM led 10-0 at halftime as Trey Lowe Jr got his second start at quarterback. The Golden Eagles scored early on a 12-yard pass from Lowe to Jason Brownlee and then tacked on the first of Briggs Bourgeious’ three field goals, a 40-yarder, for the 10-point edge at the break.

Bourgeious added field goals of 34 yards and 25 yards, Gore ripped off a 51 yards touchdown run, Richard had a 27-yard scoring jaunt and Keyes threw the first TD pass of his Golden Eagles career, an 11-yader to Jakarius Caston.

Grambling’s closest stab at a score was a 47-yard missed field. The Tigers (1-1) managed just 152 yards total offense and punted 11 times in the game.

USM (1-1) will host Troy University Saturday in Hattiesburg.

