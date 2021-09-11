First Alert Forecast: unsettled & muggy conditions to return this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool and refreshing start this morning, it was a beautiful day in the 80s. If you have outdoor plans for this evening, it will feel very nice and pleasant! Temperatures won’t get as cool tonight compared to recent nights with lows expected to fall to the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Moisture will begin to creep back across the region tomorrow bringing muggy conditions back to the forecast. Expect highs tomorrow to rise to the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few pop-up downpours are possible tomorrow will the increase in humidity, mainly off to the south, but it looks like most of us stay dry throughout most of the weekend. The forecast for the upcoming work week will be quite opposite to the conditions we have enjoyed the past couple of days. Showers and storms will be possible pretty much on a daily basis throughout the work/school week. Make sure to keep your rain gear handy!

A disturbance in the SW Gulf could potentially influence our forecast through the week as well. It has a high chance for development over the next 48 hours and will likely become our next tropical depression by Sunday or Monday. The biggest impacts from this system into the start of next week look to be out to TX and SW LA where several inches of rain look possible. Once the system begins to move inland, some models suggest that it could track northeastward into LA and then possibly into MS. This is certainly something we will continue to keep a very close eye on over the next couple of days. Stay tuned for more updates!

