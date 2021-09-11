Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: nice, sunny for today; turning humid & unsettled this week

Chances for rain and storms to return this week
Chances for rain and storms to return this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful filled with bright and sunny skies is ahead of us! The drier air mass is still in place across the region along with high pressure holding strong. As of a result, it will be nice and pleasant outside through our Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. It won’t get as cool overnight, but we are expecting temperatures to dip to the low and mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will also be pretty nice for the most part. Instead of the fall-like conditions that have been around the past couple of days, it will feel more summery out with as humidity levels begin to trend upwards. This will bring muggier conditions back to the forecast along with the chance to see a few isolated showers, but it looks like most of us will stay dry. Expect temperature to top out in the lower 90s.

Humid conditions and daily chances for showers and storms look to continue through much of the upcoming work week. We are closely watching a tropical disturbance that will move into the western Gulf by tomorrow or so and has a high chance for development. At this point, most of the impacts from the system look to be out towards TX and SW LA. It does however look like it will help bring in a lot of tropical moisture to the area this week. We will continue to monitor this area of concern through the weekend.

