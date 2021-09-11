The End Zone: Week Four

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week four of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.

Riverfield (La.) vs Tri-County Academy

Oak Hill Academy vs Canton Academy

Oak Forest (La.) vs Copiah Academy

MRA vs Simpson Academy

Madison St. Joseph vs Jackson Academy

Lamar School vs Jackson Prep

Hillcrest Christian vs Greenville Christian

Hartfield Academy vs PCS

East Rankin vs Park Place

Clinton Christian vs Carroll Academy

Central Hinds vs Silliman (La.)

Brookhaven Academy vs St. Aloysius

Yazoo County vs Yazoo City

Vicksburg vs Canton

Velma Jackson vs Raymond

Sebastopol vs Pisgah

Scott Central vs Newton County

Richton vs St. Andrew’s

Raleigh vs Taylorsville

Pelahatchie vs Lake

Pearl vs Morton

Murrah vs Terry

McLaurin vs Richland

Laurel vs Mendenhall

Madison Central vs Northwest Rankin

Magee vs Florence

Brookhaven vs Tylertown

Callaway vs Provine

Hazlehurst vs Port Gibson

Crystal Springs vs Jefferson County

Forest vs Kemper County

Germantown vs Warren Central

Jim Hill vs Ridgeland

Clinton vs Brandon

Tallulah (La.) vs Manchester Academy

