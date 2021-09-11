The End Zone: Week Four
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week four of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.
Riverfield (La.) vs Tri-County Academy
Oak Hill Academy vs Canton Academy
Oak Forest (La.) vs Copiah Academy
MRA vs Simpson Academy
Madison St. Joseph vs Jackson Academy
Lamar School vs Jackson Prep
Hillcrest Christian vs Greenville Christian
Hartfield Academy vs PCS
East Rankin vs Park Place
Clinton Christian vs Carroll Academy
Central Hinds vs Silliman (La.)
Brookhaven Academy vs St. Aloysius
Yazoo County vs Yazoo City
Vicksburg vs Canton
Velma Jackson vs Raymond
Sebastopol vs Pisgah
Scott Central vs Newton County
Richton vs St. Andrew’s
Raleigh vs Taylorsville
Pelahatchie vs Lake
Pearl vs Morton
Murrah vs Terry
McLaurin vs Richland
Laurel vs Mendenhall
Madison Central vs Northwest Rankin
Magee vs Florence
Brookhaven vs Tylertown
Callaway vs Provine
Hazlehurst vs Port Gibson
Crystal Springs vs Jefferson County
Forest vs Kemper County
Germantown vs Warren Central
Jim Hill vs Ridgeland
Clinton vs Brandon
Tallulah (La.) vs Manchester Academy
