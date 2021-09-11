Baby Faces
Deadline is Sunday to apply for certain FEMA aid

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday marks two weeks since the Category 4 Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana with winds in excess of 150 mph. It also marks the last day affected residents can apply for certain FEMA aid.

Residents who qualify for FEMA’s Expedited Rental Assistance (ERA) or Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) programs must apply by Sunday to be considered for the benefits.

The ERA provides rental assistance to qualified recipients. The CNA is the program that issues $500 emergency grants to qualified recipients who have been displaced from their primary dwelling.

To apply, contact www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

