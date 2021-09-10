WLBT’s things to know 9/10/21: Veteran recalls horror of 9/11, JPS teacher dies of COVID, family demands answers after remains found

Baby Faces
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. CIA, FBI veteran recalls horror of 9/11

Ed Worthington
Ed Worthington(WLBT)

Ed Worthington spent years with the CIA and FBI in Washington and was deputy director of the National Counter-Terrorism Center in September of 2001. Now retired and living in Madison County, he vividly remembers getting word of the first attack on the World Trade Center in New York. “We were actively involved in hunting Osama Bin Laden and his associates, trying to disrupt terrorist events throughout the world, and so we knew that there was a big one coming. Something was going to happen.”

2. JPS teacher who died of COVID complications remembered as passionate educator

Family members say Theodora Bridges, a science teacher at North Jackson Elementary School, died of COVID-19 complications. Everyone around her said she left a lasting legacy. “She loved teaching, she loved science,” said Jocelyn Smith, the school’s superintendent. “Her eyes lit up when she talked about science experiments with children. She loved making it fun for them.”

3. The family of Jamie Wright, whose remains were discovered by loggers, want answers and justice

The family of a missing Itawamba man whose remains were found this week says they are caught between memories and questions. “I was in church and God spoke to my heart and told me I was going to have answers soon,” said Katie Wright, who was twelve when her brother, Jamie Wright, went missing. The 18-year-old was last seen at his grandmother’s home in Tremont. The day was November 30, 2008. It was also the birthday of Jamie and Katie’s dad, Jeff. “We’ve suffered long enough,” Jeff said. For thirteen years the family has lived their lives, celebrating holidays, anniversaries, and other special occasions - but always wondering what happened to Jamie.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

