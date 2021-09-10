Baby Faces
TSA commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was remembered Thursday at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

TSA officials said hard working personnel and increasing technology is preventing airline tragedies like that of the 2001 attacks. As an example of their security efforts, officials displayed hundreds of prohibited items passengers tried to take on board.

On a table and in four bins were more than 200 pounds of banned items found by TSA officers from June through August.

Knives, a replica of a grenade, and more were discovered in luggage and checked baggage. Officials said advanced technology in screenings, with explosives detections and imaging has prevented tragedies like those that happened September 11, 2001.

“That is a proven that our technology, our personal touch and our x-ray, our tomographies that we have in place today allow those things to make sure we don’t allow anything on those aircraft,” said Federal Security Director Kim Jackson.

The airport’s new west concourse checkpoint opened in June, equipped with the latest screening technology. Over an average three day period there are nearly 10,000 passengers.

“You have a lot of new travelers. It’s a lot of inexperienced travelers, but that’s what we’re here for to help them out,” said Ursula Wilson.

She has worked at Jackson Wiley Medgar Evers International Airport for seven and a half years. Wilson is the Lead Transportation Security Officer who regularly encounters items that are prohibited on flights.

“Make sure you double check making sure that you don’t have prohibited items,” said Wilson. “The ones that you saw earlier as far as little small things like pepper spray or knives. Stuff that we carry on us just about every day.”

Go to www.tsa.gov to find out what items are not allowed on flights and other important information.

