Thursday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for a beautiful night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning.  Friday will be sunny with highs reaching the 80s again in the afternoon.  The weekend will start off with 60s Saturday morning and get close to 90 with plenty of sun Saturday.  Sunday will be warmer with lows starting close to 70 and getting up to 90 again in the afternoon.  With added humidity, there may be a shower Sunday, but a better chance for showers is likely next week as more humid air returns to our region.  Mindy has weakened to a tropical depression and is more than 700 miles from our area.  Hurricane Larry will remain out to sea as well.  There are a couple areas of disturbed weather off the African coastline and the western Caribbean that have a small chance for development over the coming days and we will monitor them.  Sunset is 7:14pm and Sunrise is 6:42am.

