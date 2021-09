HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police are searching for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Belzoni.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call early Friday that Garnett Hughes had escaped.

Nearby schools are on lockdown as a result.

If you have any information on where he could be, call (662) 247-2551.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.