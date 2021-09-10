Missing inmate found in Ohio days after escape
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals located an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Mississippi.
Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call around 9:30 a.m. Friday that 33-year-old Garnett Hughes had escaped.
Officials say he fled while being escorted by officers to a family member’s funeral in Belzoni.
He was captured Tuesday in Akron, Ohio.
Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.
