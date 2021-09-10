Lee planning cleanup day to address illegal dumping on Hilda Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you drive down Hilda Drive, chances are you won’t make it very far without having to dodge a pothole or a pile of debris.

The street, which is located at the edge of Jackson’s Ward 2 between West County Line Road and Forest Avenue Extension, is riddled with potholes that, in some cases, could double as bathtubs.

As for the litter, mattresses, bed frames, old children’s toys, and other trash, lines each side of the road and in some places, even blocks traffic.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee surveyed the area recently and is calling on the community to help clean the area up.

To that end, she is scheduling a cleanup day for Saturday, September 25, and is asking for volunteers and business leaders to step in and help.

“We’ve been getting some calls from our constituents to come out and take a look at Hilda Drive. Our staff came out this week and brought it to my attention,” she said. “It’s an illegal dumping field from one end to the other. It looks really bad.”

Lee pointed out numerous spots where debris had been strewn, including one area that was littered with probably a dozen or more old tires.

At one spot, she pointed to a plastic Radio Flyer Wagon, one that she said could likely be cleaned up and salvaged. It was joined by a large Batman figurine that appeared to be missing part of its legs.

About a quarter-mile south of Beasley Road, numerous worn-out couches, wooden planks, and other debris had been piled up six or seven feet high, blocking both lanes of traffic.

A stop sign dotted with bullet holes had been stuck in the middle of the barrier, warning motorists not to hit it.

“It looks like a large, two-story house was just dumped at the end of the street,” she said. “Unfortunately, the capacity of the city is not equipped for this type of job.”

Lee said Jackson has only one boom truck and a limited amount of workers to target the street.

Illegal dumping like that found on Hilda Street is a reason the councilwoman voted twice to award a solid waste contract to FCC Environmental Services.

The council twice voted down the $11 million-a-year agreement on a 3-4 vote. Lee, along with Council President Virgi Lindsay and Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell voted in favor.

FCC was one of three firms to submit waste hauling proposals to the city. Bids also were submitted by Waste Management and Richard’s Disposal.

FCC was selected during the bid evaluation process, in part, because it would provide teams to clean up litter and would provide better working conditions for employees, the mayor said.

“One of the reasons I loved the FCC was it would pick up a lot of the illegal dumping and help the city curb that issue,” she said. “That’s why I voted for it.”

After FCC was voted down by the council, the city entered into contract negotiations with Waste Management. Waste Management, which currently holds a contract with the city, received the second-best score during the evaluation process.

Lee, who was not involved in the negotiation process, said the city has to have a contract in place by September 30, so garbage collection can continue. Waste Management’s current agreement ends that day.

She hopes the firm would agree to help the city with illegal dumping, but was more concerned that there would be no interruption in residential trash pickup.

“We have 20 days to figure this out,” she said. “I’m just hopeful we won’t have an interruption in service and we will have quality service for our constituents.”

For more information about the Hilda Drive cleanup day, contact Lee at (601) 960-1091 or email her at angeliquel@jacksonms.gov.

