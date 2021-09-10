Baby Faces
Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days.

Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement on Friday.

The extension will provide the following:

  • ease the process of marshalling additional resources for the state’s response
  • allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available
  • ensure expanded access to telemedicine
  • keep options open for the use of the Mississippi National Guard

Governor Reeves also announced that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

