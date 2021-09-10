Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We dropped to a low of 56 this morning in Jackson, which is 13 degrees below normal. The record low for today is 50. We haven’t seen 56 since May 31st of this year. The average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 68. Expect another night in the 50s tonight and Saturday morning before warmer and more humid air returns. Sunshine on Saturday will get us back to 90, but a few more clouds and a couple of shwoers will result in more humidity and slightly cooler temrepratures Sunday. That trend will last for much of next week with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. In fact, there will be a better chance for rain daily next week with highs in the 80s to near 90 and lows in the 60s to near 70. The tropics are active as today is technically the peak of hurricane season. A system may develop in the Gulf next week and become a tropical system impacting Texas and Louisiana. Sunset is 7:13pm and the sunrise is 6:42am.

