Five families get new Habitat homes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dreams came true for five families who are now homeowners in Jackson.

Two years ago, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area made the commitment to rehab 100 houses in the Broadmoor area in five years.

The City of Jackson and the Department of Housing and Urban Development teamed up with Habitat to rehab and build five homes that were presented to families Thursday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba thanks Habitat for Humanity for helping lift up citizens in Jackson (WLBT)

The homes have all new appliances, tankless water heaters and the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity has a very special connection to one of the homes.

Merrill McKewen, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity said, “I lived here 20 years and then I sold it 20 years ago and we bought it back so that we could turn it into a safe, decent, affordable home for a Habitat homeowner.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said, “As we try to reveal a new model of a dignity economy, I am thankful to have partners like Habitat for Humanity that comes to the table in order to support lifting up our residents in our city.”

One of the new homeowners works a the Blair Batson Children's Hospital at UMMC and is the mother of two children. (WLBT)

One of the new homeowners was overcome with emotion.

Cheryl Riley said, “The City of Jackson, I thank you all for your help. This is such a miracle. This is a blessing for me. I never ever would have imagined owning a home. Oh God. I’m just at a loss for words, just full of joy.”

The new homes are located on Manila Drive, Northside Drive, Meadowridge Drive, Maplewood Drive and Belvedere Road.

One of the two homeowners is a mother of two who works at Batson Children’s Hospital at UMMC. The five year project will include new builds, rehabs, and demolition of blighted property.

The new homes will be ready for the families by the end of the month.

