First Alert Forecast: fall preview lingers, summer mugginess, rain chances loom ahead

Drier Air Filters Hangs Around Briefly Before Yielding To Muggier Summer Air Next Week
Drier Air Filters Hangs Around Briefly Before Yielding To Muggier Summer Air Next Week
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: After the cool start, expect sunshine to win out the day and a nice rebound through the afternoon hours. Morning 50s and 60s will give way to afternoon 80s amid a fresh northerly breeze. Under clear skies again, lows will fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s into early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With high pressure over the area – our weather pattern remains quiet through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine continues to prevail Saturday with highs topping out near 90 amid the lower humidity. Gradually, humidity levels will increase as high pressure slips eastward. A few pop-up downpours could be a part of the Sunday afternoon story, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still manage the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure moves east, an upper disturbance will sneak to our west – lodging Mississippi between the competing southerly flow patterns off the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a daily risk for rain and storms, but not a complete washout with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. At times, periods of rain could be heavy amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

